Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37-26 in London

LONDON (WTVD) -- The Carolina Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37-26 in London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Panthers fans traveled across the pond to London to watch the team's first international game.

The teams played for a sold-out crowd of more than 62,000.
Two special fans from North Carolina also made the trip through Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina.

MORE: Carolina Panthers make 2 young fans wishes come true in London















