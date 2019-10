Carolina Panthers defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37-26 in London

Fans bringing it at Tottenham 👂: #KeepPounding

And....the kick is good! Panthers lead Tampa 27-7 now in the 3rd. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/RPdfk2oU3p — @AmberRupinta (ABC11 (@RupintaABC11) October 13, 2019

Panthers fans gathering Carolina Ale House at kick off this morning to root for their home team playing across the pond @ABC11_WTVD #abc11 pic.twitter.com/ISJMdh1J2q — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) October 13, 2019

Let’s do this! Kickoff less than an hour away at 9:30 AM EST see you at the top of the hour on #ABC11 this Sunday morning from London. #PanthersGameday pic.twitter.com/LbVKkfGlRb — @AmberRupinta (ABC11 (@RupintaABC11) October 13, 2019

LONDON (WTVD) -- The Carolina Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37-26 in London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.Panthers fans traveled across the pond to London to watch the team's first international game.The teams played for a sold-out crowd of more than 62,000.Two special fans from North Carolina also made the trip through Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina.