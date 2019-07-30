Carolina Panthers Fan Fest set for Friday; tickets only $5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Are you ready for some football?! The Carolina Panthers are kicking off the 2019 season with Fan Fest on Friday, August 2.
Panthers Fan Fest is an annual event filled with football, fireworks and fun.
The players and coaches--who are currently wrapping up training camp--will make their first appearance of the season at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The team will practice and entertain fans, along with performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew.
SEE ALSO: Rae Carruth's son attends Panthers game, days after father released from prison
Friday night's festivities wrap up with a fireworks and laser show at the stadium.
Tickets to Fan Fest are $5 and they are on sale now, click here.
Gates open Friday at 6 p.m. Practice starts at 7 and the fireworks/laser show is expected to begin around 9:15.
Carolina's preseason schedule features two home games: August 16 against the Buffalo Bills & August 29 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Panthers will also play at the Chicago Bears on August 8 and at the New England Patriots on August 22.
All of the Panthers pre-season games will be televised on ABC11.
SEE ALSO: Carolina Panthers 2019 regular season schedule
