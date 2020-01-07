Carolina Panthers hiring Matt Rhule for head coach: Report

Sources: Baylor coach Matt Rhule finalizing a deal to become next coach of the Carolina Panthers. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 7, 2020

The Carolina Panthers may have found their next head coach from the college ranks.Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports tweeted Matt Rhule is finalizing a deal to become the team's next head coach.Rhule coached at Baylor for three seasons, starting in 2017. After the Bears went 1-11 in his first year, Rhule was named Big 12 Coach of the Year last season, leading the Bears to an 11-3 record and a Sugar Bowl appearance.ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Rhule was supposed to interview Tuesday with the New York Giants for their vacant coaching position, but the interview never materialized.Rhule was an assistant for several college teams, including UCLA, Western Carolina and Temple, where he eventually became head coach for four seasons.Ron Rivera, who accepted the head coaching job with the Washington Redskins last week, coached Carolina for nearly nine seasons.