Where to watch Carolina Panthers preseason games and Panthers Huddle

Carolina Panthers season is almost here and we want to make sure you know how to keep up with your favorite team.

You can watch all of the preseason games on ABC11.

Friday's kickoff for the match-up against the Buffalo Bills is set for 7 p.m.

Regular programming has been shifted because of Friday night's football game:

  • Jeopardy and Wheel will move to 11.2 (Spectrum 1240)

  • Marvel's Agents of Shield will move from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m

  • 20/20 will air Saturday night at midnight


You can also catch Panthers Huddle on ABC11 throughout the entire season.

Check out a full list of programming below:
Saturday, July 27 - Panthers Hall of Fame Special at 7 p.m. on ABC11
Saturday, August 3 - Inside Panthers Football @ Camp Wofford at 7 p.m. on ABC11
Saturday, August 10 - Inside Panthers Football @ Camp Wofford at 7 p.m. on ABC11
Saturday, August 17 - Inside Panthers Football @ Camp Wofford at 7 p.m. on ABC11
Saturday, August 24 - Inside Panthers Football @ Camp Wofford at 7 p.m. on ABC11
Thursday, August 8 - Preseason Game #1 @ Chicago at 8 p.m. on ABC11
Friday, August 16 - Preseason Game #2 vs. Buffalo at 8 p.m. on ABC11
Thursday, August 22 - Preseason Game #3 @ New England at 7:30 p.m. on ABC11

Thursday, August 29 - Preseason Game #4 vs Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. on ABC11
Sunday, Sept. 8 - Panthers Huddle at 12:05 a.m. on ABC11 after Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 8 - Season Opener vs LA Rams at 1 p.m. on ABC11
Sunday, Sept. 15 - Panthers Huddle at 12:05 a.m. on ABC11 after Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 22 - Panthers Huddle at 12:05 a.m. on ABC11 after Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 29 - Panthers Huddle at 12:05 a.m. on ABC11 after Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6 - Panthers Huddle at 12:05 a.m. on ABC11 after Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 13 - Panthers Huddle at 12:05 a.m. on ABC11 after Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 20 - Panthers Huddle at 12:05 a.m. on ABC11 after Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27 - Panthers Huddle at 12:05 a.m. on ABC11 after Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3 - Panthers Huddle at 12:05 a.m. on ABC11 after Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 10 - Panthers Huddle at 12:05 a.m. on ABC11 after Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 17 - Panthers Huddle at 12:05 a.m. on ABC11 after Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 24 - Panthers Huddle at 12:05 a.m. on ABC11 after Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 1 - Panthers Huddle at 12:05 a.m. on ABC11 after Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 8 - Panthers Huddle at 12:05 a.m. on ABC11 after Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 15 - Panthers Huddle at 12:05 a.m. on ABC11 after Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22 - Panthers Huddle at 12:05 a.m. on ABC11 after Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 29 - Panthers Huddle at 12:05 a.m. on ABC11 after Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 5 - Panthers Huddle at 12:05 a.m. on ABC11 after Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.
