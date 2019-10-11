14-year-old originally from NC stunned that he got to play flag football in London with Carolina Panthers

LONDON (WTVD) -- The Carolina Panthers played flag football with some students in England, one of whom is originally from Greensboro."I think it's great. It's my home team that I've grown up around. It's just cool to see them 4,000 miles away from home," Arrington Culbertson said.Culbertson is 14 years old and this is his second year at the Harrow School, a school that Winston Churchill attended."I'm fascinated by this whole setup here," Panthers tight end Greg Olsen said. "I feel like I'm going to ship my kids away and make them go to school here."Culbertson and his classmates got to run some drills and play flag football with the Carolina Panthers ahead of the team's NFL matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.