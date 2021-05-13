Carolina Panthers release full 2021 season schedule

Here's the schedule for real though... pic.twitter.com/vLT71xBuBF — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 13, 2021

Date TBD vs. Indianapolis Colts

Aug 20 to 22 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Aug. 27 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Sept. 12 vs New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Sept. 19 vs New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m.

Oct. 3 at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m.

Oct 10 vs Philidelphia Eagles, 1 p.m.

Oct. 17 vs Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

Oct. 24 at New York Giants, 1 p.m.

Oct. 31 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.

Nov. 7 vs New England Patriots, 1 p.m.

Nov. 14 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m.

Nov. 21 vs Washington Football Team, 1 p.m.

Nov. 28 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Dec. 12 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.

Dec. 18/19 at Buffalo Bills, TBD

Dec. 26 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Jan. 2 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Jan. 9 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Panthers fans rejoice! The team is giving their fans a look at the full schedule for the 2021 season.The Panthers released their full 2021 season schedule Wednesday evening for the first-ever 17-game regular season.The season kicks off with intrigue at Bank of America Stadium where Panthers' quarterback Sam Darnold will face off against his former team, the New York Jets.Panthers 2021 Schedule (all times Eastern)