Carolina Panthers reveal preseason opponents

CHARLOTTE, NC (WTVD) --
The Carolina Panthers revealed their four preseason opponents for the 2018-19 season on Wednesday - and all games will be against AFC competition.

The Cats open with the Bills at Buffalo the week of August 9-13, then come home for the Miami Dolphins the week of August 16-20.

The following week, they host Tom Brady and the AFC champion New England Patriots. The Panthers will close out the preseason in Pittsburgh for the week of August 30.

Catch all four games right here on ABC11.
