SPORTS

Cary swimmer gets lessons from Olympians

EMBED </>More Videos

Zach Brown, a senior at Athens Drive High School, is being categorized as one of the best up and coming butterfliers in the nation. (WTVD)

By
Zach Brown, a senior at Athens Drive High School, is being categorized as one of the best up and coming butterfliers in the nation.

Brown, who will swim at NC State in the fall, is getting ready to swim at the USA National Championships in July, in hopes of making the Junior National team.



USA Swimming put together a small group of swimmers who they are calling the next wave of elite butterfliers in the United State, Brown is one of them.

Brown just returned from the US Olympic Training Center where he and 20 of the top butterfliers in the nation were mentored by Olympians.

He currently ranks 4th for the 200 yard fly short course for 17-18 year olds with a time of 1:43.96 and 5th for the 200 Fly long course meters with a time of 1:59.00.

Brown hopes to continue his swimming success at NC State in the hopes of one day competing at the Olympics.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsswimmingnc state
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
ESPN reporter ruins suit in muddy downhill slide at Little League World Series
ABC11 talks to former Orange HS pitcher Wilson after his winning MLB debut
Former Panthers' defensive end Charles Johnson retires
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News