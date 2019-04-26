Plenty of quality players available on second day of NFL draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell estimates 200,000 turned out for the first night of the NFL draft in Nashville on a rainy night, and Music City has an even bigger show ready in the wings.Country star Tim McGraw will perform a free concert Friday night on the draft stage once the third round concludes along with fireworks.Not even rain, at times heavy enough to drip through the massive tent where the media worked, affected all the fans that stuck around for the draft picks, music and fireworks of the first round.Luckily for Friday, only partly sunny skies are expected.Another first round of the NFL draft is in the books, and the Southeastern Conference has bragging rights yet again.The SEC led all conferences with nine players drafted followed by eight from the Atlantic Coast Conference and seven from the Big Ten. National champ Clemson matched Alabama and Mississippi State with three players apiece selected.Defense had the edge as teams took 18 defenders compared to 14 offensive players, and 19 were underclassmen with three players who graduated early but went to the NFL with eligibility still remaining.Only one player came from outside the Football Bowl Subdivision. Houston took offensive tackle Tytus Howard from Alabama State from the FCS.The NFL draft's green room still had five prospects still on hand when the first round ended.A total of 22 prospects came to Nashville for the draft once Kyler Murray got to town, and they went through a variety of events and walked the red carpet before the first round Thursday night.By the end of the first round, offensive tackle Cody Ford, quarterback Drew Lock, wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor and LSU cornerback Greedy Williams have yet to hear their names called or have the phone ring. That means their wait will continue at least until the draft resumes with the second round Friday night.Rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft get underway Friday night at 7 p.m.You can watch it here on ABC11, and on ESPN/ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes.