high school football

Cedar Ridge football building foundation for future

By
The Cedar Ridge varsity football team is back on the field this year after forcing to miss last season due to a lack of players.

The level of dedication on the Cedar Ridge football team goes beyond winning and losing.

"They want to be great," said Coach Torrean Hinton. "They do the right things. As a coach you have those teams where you have little pockets of problems. I don't have that here.They work extremely hard, they're committed."

So committed that the upperclassmen on the team stuck around even when there was no varsity team last year.

"They live and die the Cedar Ridge football program so therefore we had guys that stuck to it -- we have a lot of sophomores," Hinton said. "We have people that are just dedicated to the program."

"All the adversity that we've been through can make us tougher as a team," said Braedon Thompson, a senior linebacker.

The Fighting Red Wolves had just 32 players last year and were forced to play a JV schedule. This year with the help of word of mouth and encouragement, the team is up to 40 athletes from freshman to seniors making up one varsity squad.

The kicker will be playing on both the football and soccer team this fall.

"It's definitely different from a regular JV and Varsity team but I feel like it's definitely brought all of us kids together," said Thompson.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshillsboroughnchigh school football
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Football helps heal town ravaged by deadly wildfire
Holly Springs opens football season with 48-14 win vs. Athens Drive
Clayton High School football coach resigns
Vote for the ABC11 high school football Game of the Week!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom reunited with daughter battling leukemia after temporary waiver to come to US
Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida, storm to strengthen
'Target on us': City threatens to tow homeless Fayetteville family's SUV
High Point student found with guns, had 'plan...to kill people'
Paralyzed Wake County mom seeking surrogate for second child
Apex Police Captain scam call goes viral
$1 million of marijuana plants found throughout Robeson County
Show More
Disney Team of Heroes delivers toys to Duke Children's
Farmers' Almanac predicts 'brisk, wet' winter for NC
Family holds vigil for mom of 7 killed in Fayetteville shooting
Zebulon woman runs nonprofit, buys police dog vests
NC State Fair releases 2019 concert lineup
More TOP STORIES News