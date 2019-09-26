Sports

The man behind all the highlights - celebrating 30 years of Game Day Charlie Mickens

My good buddy and co-worker Charlie Mickens, aka "Game Day Charlie", just celebrated his 30th anniversary here at ABC11.

Over the 15 years I've been here, we've worked as a team to cover everything under the sporting sun. "He's seen it all" is a cliche, but when it comes to Triangle sports, Charlie has seen it all. And through his lens, ABC11 viewers have seen it all too. I'm biased obviously, but working alongside the premier sports photographer in the area has been an experience I wouldn't trade for anything!

As you'd imagine - Charlie has quite a story to tell, and thanks to RL Bynum at SportsChannel8 - it's been told. Do yourself a favor and enjoy the tale of Game Day Charlie.
