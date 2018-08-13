Chapel Hill High School cancels varsity football season

Just days before the start of the high school football season, Chapel Hill High School announced Monday that it will not field a varsity football team this season.The school cited a low turnout of players, particularly at the upper-grade levels, as the reason.The junior varsity team will compete as scheduled."As a former football coach, this decision was a hard one for us to make," said Chapel Hill High Athletic Director Tim Bennett. "However, it is the right decision for our kids and program at this time."The school expects to rebuild the program and offer a competitive varsity football program next year, it said in a statement.The Tigers struggled to a 1-9 mark last season.