Like mother, like daughter: Chapel Hill mom, daughter duo connect over Cyclocross

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A unique brand of cycling, Cyclocross is a sport that's part endurance, part skill and a lot of fun.

Cyclocross caught the eye of Chapel Hill mom Lynn Weller.

"I brought Luca to come practice and I saw a lot of the parents riding too and so we both started doing it together," said Weller.

Weller signed daughter Luca Kaminski up for a trial run. They both loved it so much they now race all most every weekend in the fall and winter.

Running and jumping while carrying a bike isn't for everyone. In Cyclocross, it's part of the fun.

Mom is a Hammer Cross coach and Kamisiki mentors younger riders. Both have qualified for cyclocross nationals later this year.

"It's something we have in common, we can talk about, we can obsess over bikes together," Heller said. "It's great. It's been a great bonding experience for the both of us."
