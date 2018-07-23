Chicago Cubs fan steals foul ball from kid

A stolen baseball is causing controversy.Chicago Cubs first base coach Will Venable flipped a foul ball to a young fan during the fourth inning of Sunday's game at Wrigley Field, but the ball bounced beneath the seat.The guy behind him jumped on the opportunity, grabbed the ball and handed it over to his wife.But the young fan would get the last laugh.The Cubs later delivered two baseballs to him, one of which was signed by All-Star second baseman Javy Baez.