2019 ESPYs: Chicago nun nominated for 'Best Viral Sports Moment'

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. -- Sister Mary Jo Sobieck's viral Chicago White Sox first pitch is up for a 2019 ESPY Award.

Sister Mary Jo, a theology teacher at Marian Catholic High School in south suburban Chicago Heights, received a nomination Wednesday for "Best Viral Sports Moment," for her impressive pitching during the high school's night at Guaranteed Rate Field last August.

Sister Mary Jo became a viral sensation when she took to the mound, bounced the ball off her bicep and threw a perfect strike during a ceremonial first pitch, earning the moniker "Curveball Queen."

After throwing a heavenly first pitch at a Chicago White Sox game over the weekend, Sister Mary Jo Sobieck of Marian Catholic High School joined Good Morning America Monday to talk



Earlier this month, Sister Mary Jo was a contestant on Nickelodeon's "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader" and in April, she received her own 2019 Topps Allen and Ginter Baseball Card.

Fans have the chance to select the ESPY "Best Viral Sports Moment" winner by voting online at ESPN.com/ESPYS. Voting ends when the ESPY Awards begin on Wednesday, July 10.

The ESPYs bring together the sports world to celebrate the best moments of the past year.

Watch the 2019 ESPY Awards live from the Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on ABC7 at 8 p.m. July 10.
