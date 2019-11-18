abc11 together

Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Wake County

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Koko Booth Amphitheatre will once again be transformed into a magnificent setting with the return of the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival.

The festival will include more than 20 displays, each one comprised of hundreds of parts and thousands of LED lights. The festival opens November 22 and run through January 12. More information here.
