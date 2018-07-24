CAROLINA HURRICANES

Chuck Kaiton out as Carolina Hurricanes radio announcer after 39 seasons

EMBED </>More Videos

Chuck Kaiton is the only radio play-by-play man the franchise has ever had. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC --
The Carolina Hurricanes and longtime radio broadcaster Chuck Kaiton are parting ways.

Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell says Kaiton informed the team Tuesday that he will not return for a 39th season following "a series of discussions" between the broadcaster, his agent and the organization.

The only radio play-by-play man in the franchise's NHL history, Kaiton debuted in 1979 - the Hartford Whalers' first season in the league. He moved with the team to North Carolina in 1997, when they became the Carolina Hurricanes and was behind the mic for the club's lone Stanley Cup in 2006.

Waddell said the team is exploring options for its radio broadcasts, including the possibility of simulcasting the audio from the Fox Sports Carolinas telecasts.

"We thank Chuck for his service over 38 seasons and appreciate everything he has done to represent this franchise for such a long time," Waddell said.

So what happens next with the radio broadcast? The likely move will be to simulcast the TV call on radio.

"We are exploring our options, especially the possibility of airing the audio (from the television broadcast). John Forslund is one of the top play-by-play men in our sport and we are confident his call will sound terrific on the radio as well," Waddell said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsCarolina HurricanessportshockeyradioRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
CAROLINA HURRICANES
Lucas Wallmark, Greg McKegg agree to deals with Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes' Steve Smith resigns as assistant coach
Hurricanes earn a B-plus for Calvin de Haan deal
Calvin de Haan signs 4-year, $18.2M deal with Hurricanes
More Carolina Hurricanes
SPORTS
Duke to open against San Diego State at Maui Invitational
Cubs give child a baseball to right a wrong by another fan
Trump says NFL protesters should be suspended
North Carolina AD Bubba Cunningham defends Larry Fedora
More Sports
Top Stories
Senior citizen attacked at Brier Creek Walmart, forced to withdraw money
Raleigh man beaten by officers files civil suit against state
Woman, 25, rushed to hospital from Demi Lovato's home
Fuquay-Varina man accused of putting camera in woman's bedroom
Family of missing Raleigh man plan to hire private investigator
Customers left with worthless gift cards after changes at Fayetteville day spa
Burlington PD releases names, 911 call in deadly officer-involved shooting
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
Show More
Justice catches up to IRS scammers
Hot Cheetos may be to blame for teen having gallbladder removed
'Constitutional Amendment:' The two words provoking today's special session at the General Assembly
Several rescued from flooded Charlotte recycling business
Woman hit during traffic stop in Cumberland County
More News