Sports

Clayton High School unveils new football coach

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clayton High School introduced Shane Handy as the Comets' new high school football coach Tuesday afternoon.

The move came after former coach Hunter Jenks resigned following an investigation into alleged grade fixing for student-athletes.

As for Handy, he spent the past 12 seasons as head coach at Randleman High School in Randolph County.

"Very excited about an opportunity to coach young men, make a difference in their lives, be a part of their families and also make a difference in this school," Handy said.

Clayton Principal Dr. Bennett Jones called it an "exciting day for Clayton High School."

"With what he's done in his past, the experience that he brings, the character that he exhibits, both on the field and off, and just the man that he is and the young men he helps to raise in his capacity as coach," Handy was the ideal candidate, Jones said.

Handy was chosen from 70 applicants, Jones said.

Jones said Handy "exudes what it means to be a Clayton Comet."

Handy's Randleman teams had nine winning seasons and four conference championships in 12 years, including a 13-1 mark last season.

Handy said he expected his players to succeed in the classroom as well as on the field.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsclaytonhigh school football
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
McDougald Terrace children scared to return home amid CO crisis
McDougald Terrace issues date back to 2017, report shows
Texting 911: Raleigh-Wake dispatchers now receiving pictures, video
Matt Rhule talks about Cam Newton, building a winning team
3rd man sought in Fayetteville Halloween murder arrested, police say
Electric scooters effective but dangerous, study says
1 dead, woman, child injured in Johnston County crash
Show More
Former deputy sues Wake County sheriff for 'retaliation'
Services help Fort Bragg spouses cope during deployments
Nearly 80 dogs seized in Orange Co. animal cruelty case need help
1 dead, 2 missing after boat sinks in Pamlico Sound
Advocates want to see more bicycle-safety measures in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News