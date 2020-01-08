Clayton High School unveils new football coach

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clayton High School introduced Shane Handy as the Comets' new high school football coach Tuesday afternoon.
The move came after former coach Hunter Jenks resigned following an investigation into alleged grade fixing for student-athletes.
As for Handy, he spent the past 12 seasons as head coach at Randleman High School in Randolph County.
"Very excited about an opportunity to coach young men, make a difference in their lives, be a part of their families and also make a difference in this school," Handy said.
Clayton Principal Dr. Bennett Jones called it an "exciting day for Clayton High School."
"With what he's done in his past, the experience that he brings, the character that he exhibits, both on the field and off, and just the man that he is and the young men he helps to raise in his capacity as coach," Handy was the ideal candidate, Jones said.
Handy was chosen from 70 applicants, Jones said.
Jones said Handy "exudes what it means to be a Clayton Comet."
Handy's Randleman teams had nine winning seasons and four conference championships in 12 years, including a 13-1 mark last season.
Handy said he expected his players to succeed in the classroom as well as on the field.
