Clayton replacing 33 seniors but expectations remain high

The Clayton High School football team only lost one game last season, in the third round of the playoffs.This season, the Comets' goal is simple -- beat every team.Clayton is replacing 33 seniors who graduated."We have great leadership but it's really just getting the players game experience," said coach Hunter Jenks.Jenks said the team is leaning on the leadership from the upperclassmen for support.Upperclassmen like Savion Jackson, a highly touted N.C. State defensive line commit."I just want to have a good character," Jackson said. "Just lead my team, and just go as far as we can go in the state championship."Impose our will on every team" Jackson added.The Comets open the season at Garner Magnet High School on August 17.