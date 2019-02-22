SPORTS

Clemons' high school coaches not surprised by his success

EMBED </>More Videos

Before Campbell University's Chris Clemons joined the 3,000-points club, he was working on his shot at Millbrook High School.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Before Campbell University's Chris Clemons joined the 3,000-points club, he was working on his shot at Millbrook High School.

"At practices, I would go 'Chris, what's your range?'" recalled Millbrook boys basketball coach Christopher Davis. "He was like, 'Coach, I don't know.' So we started naming states. I would go 'North Carolina' and he would shoot a regular three. I said 'Virginia,' and he'd back up. I'd say 'Texas' and he'd back up really deep so I said 'Montana' and he kind of stopped for a second and was like, 'I don't know where that is, Coach.' I said 'just keep backing up' and he'd make that."

Clemons is now in eighth place on the NCAA all-time scoring list with 3,033 points.

"I definitely know this is a big deal to be top 10 in scoring all-time," Clemons said. "I try not to really absorb that and feed that into my brain when I go into games."

A lot of people doubted the guard, who stands just 5-foot-9, but his high school coaches always knew he would be a star.

Davis said scoring 30-plus points was never enough for Clemons.

"We were winning the game pretty handily, and we take him out of the game and he's mad and I'm like, 'Chris what's wrong' and he goes 'Coach, I didn't get a dunk tonight," Davis said. "I was like, 'Chris, you scored 35 points, you have seven assists, five blocks, you pinned a guy stuffed to the backboard' and he said, 'I know, but I didn't get a dunk tonight,' and it just made me laugh because he got upset he couldn't dunk when he had an awesome game."

Davis, as well assistant coach Jamal Williams, said they believe his talents will take him far in the NBA.

"He is going to make a lot of people pay for doubting him," Williams said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscampbell universitycollege basketballraleigh newsRaleighBuies Creek
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Boeheim to coach as Syracuse hosts No. 1 Duke
Stars looking for more against hot Hurricanes
Nike and Duke reps meet to discuss Zion's shoe blowout
Jim Boeheim will coach Syracuse vs. Duke on heels of fatal accident
More Sports
Top Stories
'I could've been killed:' Brick thrown off overpass shatters woman's windshield
NC judge throws out voter ID, income tax amendments
Teenage son charged with murder in death of Durham developer in 2018
NCDOT believes beavers may be to blame for dip in Cary road
Wake County woman experiences act of kindness on worst day of her life
Environmental group trying to block completion of 540 loop in Wake County
Chapel Hill removes monuments honoring Confederacy, black history
Raleigh man arrested after attacking woman with tree branch, police say
Show More
Criminal charges possible in 9th district flap; McCready says he'll run again
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, in police custody
NC Book Festival and a kid's career fair, things to do this weekend
Nike and Duke reps meet to discuss Zion's shoe blowout
Durham Police investigate PNC bank robbery
More News