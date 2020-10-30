Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, putting into doubt whether the face of college football will be available to play the top-ranked Tigers' biggest game of the season.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement released by the school that Lawrence is in isolation with mild symptoms. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for a minimum of 10 days. The junior from Georgia is a leading contender for the Heisman Trophy and potentially the top overall pick in next year's NFL draft.
Lawrence led the Tigers to a national championship as a freshman and back to the College Football playoff championship game last season.
Last week, The Allstate Playoff Predictor gave the Tigers an 87% chance to make the playoff.
