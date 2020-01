Duke's Mike Krzyzewski apologizes for scolding students over Jeff Capel chant

Love you guys back!!! No offense taken from me! Keep SHOWING UP AND CHEERING FOR YOUR TEAM! They DESERVE IT! https://t.co/19BC707KjR — Jeff Capel (@jeffcapel) January 29, 2020

A couple of thoughts:

1. I am so GRATEFUL to have played for a coach that is so LOYAL and GENUINELY loves his guys, and is not afraid to express it!

2. I pray that I am able to live to 70+ years old. If I do, I hope to have half the passion for anything that MY COACH still has! — Jeff Capel (@jeffcapel) January 29, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. -- Krzyzewski admonished the Duke students at halftime after he objected to their playful chant toward Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel, a former Blue Devil player and assistant coach. After the game, Krzyzewski apologized to the students because he misunderstood them, while still wishing aloud they had found something else to yell.Before the game, Krzyzewski stood stoically as Bryant, who along with his daughter was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash Sunday in California, was honored with 24.8 seconds of silence in honor of the two jersey numbers he wore for the Los Angeles Lakers.Late in the first half, Duke students began chanting "Come sit with me" to Capel. At halftime, as the players left the floor, Krzyzewski walked over to the student section and scolded the fans, saying of Capel: "He's one of us."Krzyzewski apologized later, but said he'd prefer they not chant at the coach on the opposite bench during a hard-fought game."It was a mistake on my part, but I'd rather make a mistake in protection of my guy," Krzyzewski said. "I went at the end of the half and said, 'Look, he's our guy.' And that's said. So I apologize. Let's think of a different cheer."Capel said he didn't know what the students were saying.