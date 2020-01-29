Duke's Mike Krzyzewski apologizes for scolding students over Jeff Capel chant

Before the game, Krzyzewski stood stoically as Bryant, who along with his daughter was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash Sunday in California, was honored with 24.8 seconds of silence in honor of the two jersey numbers he wore for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Duke honors Kobe Bryant with warmup jerseys featuring 8 and 24
Late in the first half, Duke students began chanting "Come sit with me" to Capel. At halftime, as the players left the floor, Krzyzewski walked over to the student section and scolded the fans, saying of Capel: "He's one of us."
Krzyzewski apologized later, but said he'd prefer they not chant at the coach on the opposite bench during a hard-fought game.
Duke's Coach K emotional, reflective after Kobe Bryant's death
"It was a mistake on my part, but I'd rather make a mistake in protection of my guy," Krzyzewski said. "I went at the end of the half and said, 'Look, he's our guy.' And that's said. So I apologize. Let's think of a different cheer."
Capel said he didn't know what the students were saying.
Love you guys back!!! No offense taken from me! Keep SHOWING UP AND CHEERING FOR YOUR TEAM! They DESERVE IT! https://t.co/19BC707KjR— Jeff Capel (@jeffcapel) January 29, 2020
A couple of thoughts:— Jeff Capel (@jeffcapel) January 29, 2020
1. I am so GRATEFUL to have played for a coach that is so LOYAL and GENUINELY loves his guys, and is not afraid to express it!
2. I pray that I am able to live to 70+ years old. If I do, I hope to have half the passion for anything that MY COACH still has!