Duke Blue Devils

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski apologizes for scolding students over Jeff Capel chant

DURHAM, N.C. -- Krzyzewski admonished the Duke students at halftime after he objected to their playful chant toward Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel, a former Blue Devil player and assistant coach. After the game, Krzyzewski apologized to the students because he misunderstood them, while still wishing aloud they had found something else to yell.

Before the game, Krzyzewski stood stoically as Bryant, who along with his daughter was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash Sunday in California, was honored with 24.8 seconds of silence in honor of the two jersey numbers he wore for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Duke honors Kobe Bryant with warmup jerseys featuring 8 and 24

Late in the first half, Duke students began chanting "Come sit with me" to Capel. At halftime, as the players left the floor, Krzyzewski walked over to the student section and scolded the fans, saying of Capel: "He's one of us."

Krzyzewski apologized later, but said he'd prefer they not chant at the coach on the opposite bench during a hard-fought game.

Duke's Coach K emotional, reflective after Kobe Bryant's death

"It was a mistake on my part, but I'd rather make a mistake in protection of my guy," Krzyzewski said. "I went at the end of the half and said, 'Look, he's our guy.' And that's said. So I apologize. Let's think of a different cheer."

Capel said he didn't know what the students were saying.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdurhamkobe bryantcollege basketballduke universityduke blue devilsdukedurham county news
Copyright © 2020 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
DUKE BLUE DEVILS
Duke's Coach K emotional after Kobe Bryant's death
Playful Jeff Capel chant angers Duke's Mike Krzyzewski
No. 9 Duke defeats Pitt 79-67
No. 9 Duke defeats Pitt 79-67 behind 26 points by Carey
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brawl breaks out after high school basketball game in Cary
Fuquay-Varina products keep your lights on while saving animal lives
Cary launches free home repair program for residents
Cary man charged with sending child pornography to undercover detective
Kobe Bryant's wife breaks social media silence after crash
Man killed by Graham officer serving warrant: Police
Homes evacuated during Rocky Mount bank robbery investigation
Show More
NC sends crews to help with Puerto Rico earthquake recovery
Aaron Hernandez's fiancee breaks silence after docuseries release
Trump trial gets more pointed with Bolton book at the center
Man finds 7-foot snake in couch, might have been there for months
Plan before you party on Super Bowl Sunday
More TOP STORIES News