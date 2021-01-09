Duke Blue Devils

'It's about being a damn American': Coach K voices anger toward Capitol Hill insurrection

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The outspoken Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski held no punches during a post-game press conference in regard to the deadly siege of the Capitol on Wednesday.

In his first post-game interview after quarantining from possible COVID-19 exposure, Coach K addressed the riotous mob Wednesday in Washington as "sorry."

"[It was] the sorriest day -- and I'm 73 years old --outside of 9/11, shootings at schools where kids have gotten shot and killed."


"Wednesday was a horrible day. It was an insurrection. It went to the very fabric of this great country where the symbol for our democracy is that Capitol and we allowed that symbol to be spit on, stepped on. It was a sorry day."

RELATED: Doc Rivers speaks out on D.C. riot: 'Could you imagine today if those were all Black people storming the Capitol'

Coach K would then go on to give his prayers to the family of Officer Brian D. Sicknick, the officer that died from injuries suffered during the riot, and the 16,000 people who died from COVID-19 in this week alone.

WATCH | Coach Krzyewsik addresses Capitol Hill riots during post-game interview
EMBED More News Videos

"This is not about being a Republican or a Democrat, it's about being a damn American. Be an American, work together. People say that's not who we are, that is who we are right now. We need to change who we are."



He questioned the country's actions saying, "What the hell are we doing? Where we can't work as a country to come together and get the vaccines out and make sure that if someone is doing something bad, Congress has the responsibility of stepping forward."

Krzyzewski also believes that everyone involved in said riots should be prosecuted and that leaders and politicians who enabled the violence should be 'chastised'

"This is not about being a Republican or a Democrat, it's about being a damn American. Be an American, work together. People say that's not who we are, that is who we are right now. We need to change who we are. We need to get back to the basic principles that founded this country."

Krzyzewski noted that he previously served in the Army, "I'm used to being on a team, our country needs to be a team again."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdurhamdurham countyriotcollege basketballus capitolduke blue devilsduke blue devils
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DUKE BLUE DEVILS
No. 21 Duke edges Boston College 83-82 without Coach K
'No template for this': ACC coaches cope with pandemic uncertainty
Duke at Florida State postponed due to COVID-19; Coach K quarantining
Duke parent: Players have 'done everything' to avoid COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Record 11,581 new cases reported in NC
Gov. Cooper, Council of State sworn in for 2nd term virtually
Johnston County deputy seriously injured, pickup driver killed in crash along US-301
Man charged after woman shot, killed in Raleigh
More contagious COVID-19 variant 'likely' in NC, Dr. Cohen says
Farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets
Show More
FBI posts photo of person who placed suspected pipe bombs outside DNC, RNC
PFC faces sexual assault charge involving soldier found dead in Ft. Bliss
Boeing carrying 62 goes missing after taking off in Indonesia
Trump supporter who died followed QAnon conspiracy
Woman who confronted Black teen over phone in police custody in NYC
More TOP STORIES News