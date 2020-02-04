unc basketball

Cold-shooting Tar Heels fall 65-59 at No. 8 Florida State

Florida State center Dominik Olejniczak (15) and guard Anthony Polite (2) trap North Carolina forward Armando Bacot in the first half Monday night. (Mark Wallheiser)

TALLAHASSEE, N.C. -- Patrick Williams had 14 points and nine rebounds, Trent Forrest also scored 14 and No. 8 Florida State beat North Carolina 65-59 on Monday.

RaiQuan Gray had 10 second-half points as the Seminoles (19-3, 9-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) moved within a win of their best-ever start in league play. Florida State opened 10-2 in ACC play in 2011-12.

North Carolina guard Cole Anthony made just 5-of-22 shots from the field in Monday night's loss to Florida State.



Florida State has won 19 straight home games - 11 this season and the last eight in 2018-19.

Cole Anthony started in his second game back from knee surgery for UNC (10-12, 3-8). The freshman guard scored 16 points on 5-of-23 shooting and added seven rebounds. He shot 3 of 10 from 3-point range and 3 of 8 from the free-throw line.

North Carolina went 0 for 17 during a long stretch of the second half and Florida State was able to build a comfortable lead. The Tar Heels fouled to extend the game, but Florida State finished 11 of 13 from the free-throw line.

UNC senior guard Brandon Robinson, who's averaging 13.1 points per game, did not play because of a sprained ankle. Christian Keeling, who averages 4.4 points per game, made up some of the slack by scoring 14 points.

BIG PICTURE

Without Robinson, North Carolina leaned on Anthony. The Tar Heels shot just 6 of 19 (31.6%) from 3-point range and ran out of gas in the second half.

Florida State endured an off night from Devin Vassell, who had six points. The sophomore guard scored a career-high 27 points and was 7 for 7 from 3-point range in Saturday's win at Virginia Tech.
