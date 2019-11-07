Sports

Smashing debut for Cole Anthony leads UNC to 76-65 win over Notre Dame in ACC opener

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- No. 9 North Carolina used an 18-5 second-half run to push aside Notre Dame 76-65 on Wednesday night in the ACC opener for both teams.

That's ACC win No. 700 for the Tar Heels, most in the conference.

Star freshman Cole Anthony put on a show in his collegiate debut for UNC. Anthony set a school record for points in a debut with 34 points and also pulled in 11 rebounds.

Anthony erased the record previously set by Rashad McCants in 2002 when the then-freshman scored 28 points against Penn State.



SEE ALSO: Why Anthony started the game wearing glasses but got rid of them after just a few minutes

UNC jumped out to a 6-0 lead, but couldn't keep the lead thanks to a combination of poor shots and 8 first-half turnovers.

A second-half three-point play by Leaky Black gave Carolina the lead for good at the 14:52 mark. By the time the 18-5 run was over, the Heels led 50-46 and were never threatened again.

Notre Dame guard TJ Gibbs guards North Carolina guard Cole Anthony (2) while North Carolina forward Garrison Brooks (15) and Notre Dame forward Juwan Durham (11) look on.



The last time the Tar Heels opened the season against a conference opponent was 1966 in a game against Clemson.
