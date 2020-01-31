Sports

Cole Anthony probable for UNC's game against Boston College, Coach WIlliams says

North Carolina's Cole Anthony (2) handles the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Elon Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC Basketball Coach Roy Williams said Cole Anthony may play against Boston College on Saturday.

On Friday, regarding Cole Anthony, Roy Williams said, "If he feels alright tomorrow when we come in for shoot around there's a probability that we play him tomorrow."

Anthony participated in a 5-on-5 contact practice Thursday. Williams said as long as he feels fine Friday and Saturday he will play him on Saturday night when UNC hosts Boston College.

Williams added that if Anthony experiences any pain or soreness between Friday and game time Saturday, he will not play him.

The Heels are currently 10-10, they went 4-7 without Anthony.

Anthony has missed 11 games over the course of the six weeks since he had surgery.
