COLIN KAEPERNICK

VIDEO: Colin Kaepernick billboard hangs high above Nike store in San Francisco's Union Square

Former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick is dominating conversation across the U.S. as well as the San Francisco skyline. Here's a look at the billboard above Nike's flagship in Union Square. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick is dominating conversation across the U.S. as well as the San Francisco skyline.

Video from ABC11's sister station KGO shows a giant billboard on top of Nike's flagship just off Union Square.

The move comes a day after the company announced that Kaepernick would be a major part of its 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign.

The billboard features the caption, "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything," which is a reference to Kaepernick's protests against racial injustice, that he and others believe has cost him a job in the NFL.

The campaign has caused many Triangle residents to boycott the company or burn their Nike swag in protest.

The actions caused local law enforcement to have people donate their Nike's rather than destroy them.
