World-champion eaters prepare for Nathan's hot dog eating contest

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn -- The dog days of summer are upon us.

Competitive eaters will scarf down dozens of hot dogs and buns Thursday at the annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest on New York's Coney Island boardwalk.

California native and 11-time champion Joey "Jaws" Chestnut will face off against 17 opponents to defend last year's record of 74 wieners and buns in 10 minutes. He said Wednesday he plans to "find a rhythm and do what it takes" to win.

Miki Sudo, of Las Vegas, hopes to win her sixth consecutive title. She ate 37 franks last year.

Thousands gather to watch the spectacle every year, with millions more tuning in on television.

ESPN released a documentary Tuesday featuring the rivalry between Chestnut and his longtime foe, Japan's Takeru Kobayashi.

