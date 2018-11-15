Corner kick golazo powers NC State into 2nd round of NCAA soccer.

Gabe Machado likely has a fruitful professional soccer career ahead of him, but for now he's occupied with trying to help power N.C. State deep into the NCAA soccer tournament.He got off to a fantastic start Thursday night, scoring twice in the second half to help the Wolfpack cruise to a 4-1 home win over Campbell in round one.Machado's first goal was a doorstep gimme courtesy of a beautiful pass from fellow All-ACC first-teamer David Loera. It was Machado's second goal that'll make the highlight reel. Off a corner kick from the right flag, Machado launched a soaring, curling ball that eventually and improbably landed in the far side netting of Campbell's goal. You don't see that too often.NC State's win means they travel to Maryland this weekend to battle the Terps in round two.