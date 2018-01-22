PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Crisco poles did not stop Eagles fans from climbing after NFC Championship Game

EMBED </>More Videos

Fans still climb poles despite Crisco. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 22, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA --
Despite the police department's preemptive plan, an application of Crisco was not enough to keep Eagles fans from climbing light poles to celebrate Sunday's big win over the Minnesota Vikings, landing them in Super Bowl LII.

Video captured one fan climbing a pole in Center City.

Before the NFC Championship Game, Philadelphia Police Department employees armed with a tub of the shortening applied it to metal poles in the city.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia police grease poles to disuade climbers: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 5 p.m., January 21, 2018



The workers applying the grease were jokingly calling themselves the "Crisco Cops."

EMBED More News Videos

The Action Cam caught workers greasing poles in an effort to disuade climbing after the NFC Championship game, on January 21, 2018.



Philly police had a little fun with the whole thing.

They tweeted, "Now comes the time in the night where we must warn everyone about the dangers of saturated fats. Cheer for Foles! Jeers for poles!"



The Eagles will take on the Patriots for Super Bowl LII on February 4.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsPhiladelphia Eaglesphilly newsAction News Sportsespnminnesota vikingsnflphiladelphia eagles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to the Super Bowl!
Fans stocking up on Eagles NFC Championship gear
Workers greasing poles around city to stop climbing fans
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Man kneels during anthem at Eagles-less White House event
Fox News apologizes for using photos of Eagles praying
Panthers nullify Bashaud Breeland's contract over failed physical
Eagles trade WR Torrey Smith to Panthers for CB Daryl Worley
Griffin excited to team with Jackson
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
ESPN reporter ruins suit in muddy downhill slide at Little League World Series
ABC11 talks to former Orange HS pitcher Wilson after his winning MLB debut
Former Panthers' defensive end Charles Johnson retires
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
More Sports
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News