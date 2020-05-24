Fans crowd bleachers as ACE Speedway opens for Memorial Day weekend

ALTAMAHAW, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fans packed the bleachers as ACE Speedway in Altamahaw held its 2020 Season Opener on Memorial Day weekend."We are out here because we are tired of being stuck in the house. We are not afraid of the virus one bit," one fan said.Ace Speedway thanked its attendees for its turnout on Sunday, ensuring fans that they will clean and sanitize the facility as it moves forward with the 2020 Season."I mean, I'm wearing my mask, I would have liked to have seen more people wearing a mask," another man said.On Friday, the day before the speedway's reopening, Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson said he would not interfere with ACE Speedway's reopening"When I took my oath of office, I swore to uphold the United States Constitution. I will not enforce an unconstitutional law. Upon hearing the opinion of the County Attorney, I do not intend to stop ACE Speedway from opening on Saturday, May 23," Johnson wrote.Alamance County officials said ACE Speedway had been in touch with the Alamance County Department of Public Health to implement 'several precautions' including screenings and rosters to the Health Department to facilitate contact tracing, to ensure the safety of attendees.