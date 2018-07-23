SPORTS

Cubs give child a baseball to right a wrong by another fan

The Cubs later delivered two baseballs to the boy. (WTVD)

CHICAGO --
A man, who appeared to have taken a ball away from a kid at a Chicago Cubs game, had actually helped him get one earlier in the game.

Chicago Cubs first base coach Will Venable flipped a foul ball to a young fan during the fourth inning of Sunday's game at Wrigley Field, but the ball bounced beneath the seat.

The guy behind him jumped on the opportunity, grabbed the ball and handed it over to his wife.


But don't worry, nearby fans said what the internet saw wasn't the real story.

A man named Chuck, who was sitting to the left of the man who grabbed the ball, said that the man had already helped that kid get a ball earlier in the game, and is actually a great guy.


The Cubs ended up delivering two baseballs to the kid, one of which was signed by All-Star second baseman Javy Baez.
