Custom car shop lifts spirits with banners for Roxboro senior athletes

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- In just five soccer games this season, Person High School senior Abby Mayer scored 25 goals reaching 102 for her career, one cut early by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It hurt, I definitely cried but everything happens for a reason," she said. "This isn't how we planned our senior year to go but it's definitely one to remember."
Adam Wolfe, the owner of Dreamworks Motorsports wanted to do something to congratulate the seniors.
"We were trying to all put ourselves in everybody's position right now, whether you're an owner, a business owner, an athlete, a student athlete, just a student, a college student," Wolfe said. "I always try to put myself in everybody's position to see how we can help and that's kind of how we determined where we could make a difference in people's lives."
Owning one of the nation's most diverse custom vehicle shops has its advantages at a time like this.
"It's just the small things that make a difference," Wolfe said. "It's not the big stuff. We have the ability to do things, and we're very resourceful so when we want to do something, we just do it."
Wolfe and his team at Dreamworks got pictures of each senior from their coaches and then designed and printed 44 banners which they hung down Madison Boulevard in Roxboro.
"When I got the idea, I was like I want to unify because it's such a down time in the community," Wolfe said. "Everybody is just sad, can't go nowhere, upset and scared."
Mayer, and surely other athletes, are thankful.
"That's something I've always appreciated," Mayer said. "A small town, we always come together. We always have support and love. It means a lot; it means a lot more than they probably realize."
The athletes recognized are from both Roxboro Community School and Person High School as a way to bring together the whole community.
"It's easy to say Person and RCS are rivals," Mayer said. "At the end of the day, we support each other. We all get along; we support each other it's just a rivalry when it's us vs. them."
The banners will hang for about a month or so and then be given to each individual senior.
"Normally the two schools have so much competitiveness and competition together," Wolfe said. "I just thought it was a perfect time to kind of unify it. That's why at the end of the boulevard we have the banners about we're all in this together."
