Buffalo Bills

Touching swan song: Daughter of Buffalo Bills' Lorenzo Alexander sings national anthem before game

Here's a touching swan song for an NFL player's last game of the regular season.

Before the Buffalo Bills stepped onto the field on Sunday, the team's linebacker Lorenzo Alexander asked his daughter Zoie to sing the national anthem.

After the touching moment, they both hugged.

Alexander plans to retire after this season.

He did get to join his team for a few plays in the first quarter, but then came out for the game.

Although Buffalo lost on Sunday, they are still playing next week in the AFC wildcard playoffs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflbuffalo bills
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUFFALO BILLS
2020 NFL regular-season opponents for every team
Week 17 NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus each team's MVP
Biggest Week 16 injury questions for all 32 NFL teams: Latest on Chris Godwin, DJ Chark, JuJu Smith-Schuster
2020 NFL Pro Bowl rosters for AFC, NFC: Lamar Jackson leads the picks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carbon monoxide concerns continue at McDougald Terrace
Father, daughter killed in Orange County house fire
Harnett County welcomes first YMCA
Texas church shooting victims identified as deacon, 'hero'
MADD partners with Uber, giving you reasons to ride this NYE
What we know about hero who shot, killed Texas church attacker
AL family's Bibles survive house fire
Show More
Highway Patrol IDs 2 drivers killed in Franklin County head-on crash
1 dead after large fire at historic NC campground
Watch screening of 'Christmas Vacation' with Chevy Chase in Raleigh
Seattle students ordered to get vaccinations
Texas church shooting suspect identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen
More TOP STORIES News