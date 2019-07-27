u.s. & world

David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation, ESPN reports

BOSTON -- More than a month after he was shot in the back, former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz has reportedly been released from the hospital.

ESPN first reported on Saturday morning that Ortiz was released from the hospital on Friday.

"At home, he will be assisted by full-time nurses and will be visited regularly by his personal doctor. He will continue to undergo all the treatment and rehabilitation necessary to recuperate from his recent injury and surgeries," a source close to the family told the network.



Ortiz was shot at a bar in the Dominican Republic on June 9. The 43-year-old has undergone three surgeries since the shooting. His most recent procedure was two weeks ago.

Dominican police have said he was mistaken for another man who was sitting near him at the club. A suspected drug trafficker offered to pay $30,000 for the shooting, according to investigators.

Police have said they've arrested 14 people in the case, including the suspected gunman, and are searching for others.

The Associated Press and ESPN contributed to this report.
