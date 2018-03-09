SPORTS

Davis' big night lifts NC Central into MEAC title game

EMBED </>More Videos

The Eagles beat Morgan State and advance to play top-seeded Hampton.

NORFOLK, Va. --
Raasean Davis had 22 points and 11 rebounds and No. 6 seed North Carolina Central beat No. 7 seed Morgan State 79-70 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals on Friday night.

Pablo Rivas added 16 points for the Eagles (18-15), who advanced to the championship where they will face No. 1 seed Hampton on Saturday.

The Eagles took control late with a 7-0 run that made it 67-55 with five minutes left and closed it out from there, leading by at least eight the rest of the way.

North Carolina Central never trailed after Morgan State scored the opening point of the game. There were five ties, the last at 20-all.

Tiwian Kendley had 30 points to lead the Bears. David Syfax and Martez Cameron added 11 points each.

Davis was 10 of 13 from the field and the Eagles made 31 of 52 (59.6 percent).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnccu basketball
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
SPORTS
ESPN reporter ruins suit in muddy downhill slide at Little League World Series
ABC11 talks to former Orange HS pitcher Wilson after his winning MLB debut
Former Panthers' defensive end Charles Johnson retires
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
More Sports
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
More News