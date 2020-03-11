ACC Tournament: Dawes leads Clemson to 69-64 win over Miami

Game 1 - No. 13 Pitt 81, No. 12 Wake Forest 72

Game 2 - No. 14 North Carolina 78, No. 11 Virginia Tech 56

Game 3 - No. 8 Clemson 69, No. 9 Miami 64

Game 4 - No. 5 NC State vs. No. 13 Pitt, 2 p.m.

Game 5 - No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Boston College, 7 p.m.

Game 6 - No. 6 Syracuse vs. No. 14 North Carolina, 9 p.m.

Game 7 - No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 8 Clemson 69, 12:30 p.m.

Game 8 - No. 4 Duke vs. (Winner of Game 4), 2:30 p.m.

Game 9 - No. 2 Virginia vs. (Winner of Game 5), 7 p.m.

Game 10 - No. 3 Louisville vs. (Winner of Game 6), 9 p.m.

Game 11 - ACC Semifinal No. 1, 7 p.m.

Game 12 - ACC Semifinal No. 2, 9 p.m.

Game 13 - Championship Game, 8:30 p.m.

IF YOU'RE GOING

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Al-Amir Dawes scored 18 points, and eighth-seeded Clemson defeated ninth-seeded Miami 69-64 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.Aamir Simms added 14 points and 10 rebounds and John Newman had 11 points for Clemson, which finished 18 of 19 from the free-throw line.Five-foot-7 Chris Lykes led Miami with 21 points off the bench including five 3s and DJ Vasiljevic added 17.In what amounted to a 3-point shooting contest for most of the game, the two teams combined for 58 attempts, making just 18.Both teams entered with 15-15 records, looking to keep their postseason berths alive.Miami defeated Clemson 73-68 in overtime on the road on New Year's Eve and this game was every bit as tight with neither team leading by more than seven points until Clemson took over late.The Tigers outscored Miami 16-11 in the final four minutes.With the game tied at 53, Curran Scott made two free throws and Dawes added four more to put the Tigers ahead by six. Hunter Tyson then drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key and Dawes added two more free throws to cap an 11-0 run and give Clemson its biggest lead of the game at 64-53 with 1:04 remaining.Things got a little scary at the end for Clemson after Isaiah Wong stole an inbounds pass and converted a baseline 3 to cut the lead to 68-64. Miami's Anthony Walker added another steal and was fouled, but missed both free throws with 10 seconds left.Clemson moves on to face No. 1 seed Florida State on Thursday in the quarterfinals.The Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Greensboro Department of Transportation and Greensboro Police Department advise all patrons to plan to arrive early, and carpooling is strongly encouraged. The GPD will be managing major intersections in the vicinity of the Coliseum and variable messaging systems will be deployed to advise motorists of parking and traffic information.A public shuttle bus service to and from the Coliseum Complex will be available beginning Wednesday. The shuttle will operate from Entry F of the Sheraton Greensboro at Four Seasons (3121 Gate City Blvd.) to the ACC Hall of Champions at the Coliseum Complex.Shuttle service is $5 per person for round-trip service. Shuttles will run continuously during the following times:Wednesday, March 11, 11 a.m. - 12 a.m.Thursday, March 12, 11 a.m. - 12 a.m.Friday, March 13, 5:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.Saturday, March 14, 7 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.