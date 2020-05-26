Sports

High school sports in North Carolina to remain suspended until at least June 15

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- High school sports in North Carolina will not start back up before June 15.

ABC11 confirmed that N.C. High School Athletic Association has voted to extend its dead period for another two weeks.

The dead period was scheduled to expire June 1, but will now last until at least June 15. During the dead period, schools are not allowed to have any organized off-season workouts or practices.

NCHSAA is scheduled to make a public announcement about the decision at 4 p.m. Tuesday. ABC11 will stream the announcement live on ABC11.com.

On May 22, Gov. Roy Cooper and the state health department moved North Carolina into Phase 2 of reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of that move, the state released specific guidelines for youth sports. Click here to read those guidelines.
