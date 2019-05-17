Sports

Despite playoff exit, Carolina Hurricanes face a bright future

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Despite being swept in the Eastern Conference Final, there's a lot of good on the horizon for the Carolina Hurricanes.

From the storm surge to the "bunch of jerks" to ending a decade-long playoff drought, Justin Williams said it's been a family affair.

It wasn't enough to win the Stanley Cup but what the Canes did this season was enough to knock off the defending Cup champion Washington Capitals, sweep the New York Islanders in the second round and make it to the Eastern Conference Final.

Most importantly though, the Hurricanes became relevant once again.

The future is bright for this young, talented team and hopefully, this summer will be dedicated to figuring out the power play.
