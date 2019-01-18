Diehard Canes fans makes GoFundMe to help keep Ferland

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --You've heard of GoFundMe, but have you heard of a GoFundMe to keep a professional athlete in town?
Garrick King, a diehard "Caniac," is doing everything in his power to keep Carolina Hurricanes forward Micheal Ferland in town.
Ferland, an unrestricted free agent, is looking for a new deal, reportedly more than triple his current salary long-term.
It would be uncharacteristic for the Canes to pay that much, so King decided to take matters into his own hands.
King said the GoFundMe started as a joke and a way to show the organization how much Ferland has meant to fans.
The proceeds will all be donated to the Hurricanes Foundation.