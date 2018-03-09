SPORTS

Diehard UNC fan has attended all 65 ACC tournaments

Charles Brown has attended all 65 ACC tournaments.

NEW YORK (WTVD) --
Charles Brown is a diehard Carolina basketball fan.

Brown has been to every single ACC tournament, 65 years.

His wife, Betty, quickly realized she either needed to get on board or find a new husband.

Betty Brown said it was easy to get into it because of the feeling you get when you walk inside the Dean Smith Center.

The Browns said the tournament has changed through the years. Obviously, the price of tickets increased, the length of the tournament is longer now and Betty said she's noticed more women attend now.

Charles Brown grew up with Woody Durham and said this week has an added spiritual feeling to it. He knows how much a tournament win would mean for the program

Full interview with Charles Brown, who was 11 (he thinks) when he attended the very first ACC Tournament.

What's it like to be married to a man who's never missed an ACC Tournament? We asked Betty Brown.

