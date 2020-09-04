Sports

Dix Park in Raleigh hosts pop up disc golf course in September

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Dix Park in downtown Raleigh is hosting a nine-hole temporary disc golf course through the month of September.

In the first few days of being open for play, the course is a big hit with park visitors.

"I was really excited actually woke up this morning and kind of randomly found out about this online, and I ran right down here," explained disc player Scott Bower. "This is wonderful. I mean this is probably one of the best places that they could put the course in Raleigh with all the big trees the open areas."

Park staff tell ABC11 they will evaluate the success and feedback of the course to inform future Dix Park course ideas.

When the course comes down at the end of September, the 9 holes will move to Forest Ridge Park from mid-October to mid-March.

The city hopes to install another pop-up disc course somewhere else in Dix Park in the Spring of 2021.

The first hole of the course is located near the Greenway Trail Head on Tate Drive. Park staff will be on hand with discs to loan for players on Wednesday Sept. 9 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Saturday Sept. 19 from 10-1 p.m., and Friday Sept. 25 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
