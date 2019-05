Back in February, sports broadcaster Don Cherry called the Carolina Hurricanes "a bunch of jerks" for their 'Storm Surge' celebrations after victories on home ice during the regular season.However, instead of taking stabs back at Cherry, the Canes embraced the phrase."Bunch of Jerks" quickly became a marketing tool and launched the team's rallying cry.The storm surge ended well before the playoffs began--but Cherry isn't done yet. He's now going after the fans.It'll be interesting to see what happens if the Canes advance to the Stanley Cup Finals and Cherry comes to Raleigh.