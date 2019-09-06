Sports

Dorian plays havoc with high school football schedule

Hurricane Dorian has sacked high school football in the region for a loss.

Teams throughout central and eastern North Carolina have been affected by the storm as it moves up the East Coast.

Durham Public Schools, which is operating on a two-hour delay Friday, maintains the possibility of completing some, if not all of its schedule Friday night.

Among the key games are Southern Durham vs. Hillside and Jordan vs. Northern Durham. If those games are played, ABC11 will have coverage.

Cumberland County has called off all Friday night games and all games are now set to start at 7 p.m. Monday.
