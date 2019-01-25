Duke baseball begins practice, ready to build on historic season

Baseball is back in Durham.On Friday, the Duke baseball team held its first practice of the season -- and expectations are high.The Blue Devils are ranked nationally in two preseason polls: No. 22 by Baseball America and No. 20 by Collegiate Baseball.Duke lost 11 players from the 2018 squad, seven of whom were selected in the 2018 MLB Draft. The team has 16 new players: 13 freshman and three transfers.The Devils are coming off a historic season after making it to the program's first NCAA Super Regional appearance.One of the key returners for the Blue Devils is preseason All-American Graeme Stinson.Stinson played for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team this summer, striking out 10 batters in six innings.Duke opens the season Feb. 15 at home against Lehigh.