Duke baseball to face Vanderbilt in Super Regionals

Duke was on the bubble to even make the NCAA baseball tournament. Now they're one of 16 squads still standing and two wins from a trip to the College World Series.

Nashville Super Regional

Game 1: Duke vs. Vanderbilt 6pm Friday June 7 ESPN2

Game 2: Duke vs. Vanderbilt 9pm Saturday June 8 ESPNU

Game 3: Duke vs. Vanderbilt 3pm Sunday June 9 ESPN2

Duke's blitzing in Morgantown was eye-raising.

The Blue Devils got key hits and had great pitching all weekend in a sweep of Texas A&M and host West Virginia.

That hitting and pitching combo was a lot harder to find when injuries piled up earlier in the year.



Now they're getting healthy. Shortstop Ethan Murray is back at practice and ready to contribute.

A couple of weeks ago, the freshman got smoked in the face. He broke several bones and is currently being protected by a mask.

Duke won't sneak up on Vanderbilt -- one of the best teams in the country.

Maybe they don't have to.
