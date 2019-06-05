Duke baseball to face Vanderbilt in Super Regionals

Nashville Super Regional
Game 1: Duke vs. Vanderbilt 6pm Friday June 7 ESPN2
Game 2: Duke vs. Vanderbilt 9pm Saturday June 8 ESPNU
Game 3: Duke vs. Vanderbilt 3pm Sunday June 9 ESPN2
Duke's blitzing in Morgantown was eye-raising.
The Blue Devils got key hits and had great pitching all weekend in a sweep of Texas A&M and host West Virginia.
That hitting and pitching combo was a lot harder to find when injuries piled up earlier in the year.
Great news for Duke. Shortstop Ethan Murray has been cleared to play in Nashville. Will have to wear a protective mask at the plate and in the field. pic.twitter.com/9qbszLgx1z— Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) June 4, 2019
Now they're getting healthy. Shortstop Ethan Murray is back at practice and ready to contribute.
A couple of weeks ago, the freshman got smoked in the face. He broke several bones and is currently being protected by a mask.
Duke won't sneak up on Vanderbilt -- one of the best teams in the country.
Maybe they don't have to.