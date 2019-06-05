Duke baseball to face Vanderbilt in Super Regionals

Great news for Duke. Shortstop Ethan Murray has been cleared to play in Nashville. Will have to wear a protective mask at the plate and in the field. pic.twitter.com/9qbszLgx1z — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) June 4, 2019

Duke was on the bubble to even make the NCAA baseball tournament. Now they're one of 16 squads still standing and two wins from a trip to the College World Series.Game 1: Duke vs. Vanderbilt 6pm Friday June 7 ESPN2Game 2: Duke vs. Vanderbilt 9pm Saturday June 8 ESPNUGame 3: Duke vs. Vanderbilt 3pm Sunday June 9 ESPN2Duke's blitzing in Morgantown was eye-raising.The Blue Devils got key hits and had great pitching all weekend in a sweep of Texas A&M and host West Virginia.That hitting and pitching combo was a lot harder to find when injuries piled up earlier in the year.Now they're getting healthy. Shortstop Ethan Murray is back at practice and ready to contribute.A couple of weeks ago, the freshman got smoked in the face. He broke several bones and is currently being protected by a mask.Duke won't sneak up on Vanderbilt -- one of the best teams in the country.Maybe they don't have to.