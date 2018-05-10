SPORTS

Duke basketball player will bike across country raising money

Brennan Besser will bike, walk and run across the United States this summer. (WTVD)

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Brennan Besser, a rising Duke basketball walk-on, will bike, walk and run across the United States this summer to raise awareness and donations for the intellectual and developmental disability (IDD) community.

His journey will begin May 16 in Seattle and will finish in New York City about 70 days later.

Besser was inspired to raise money for IDD because his sister, Jacqueline, has significantly impaired motor skills and is a daily inspiration to him and his family.

"Brennan has contributed in so many ways to our program, whether it be in preparation, spirit, or work-ethic- he's a one-of-a-kind walk-on. I love him, and the spirit he brings is infectious on this team," said Duke men's basketball coach, Mike Krzyzewski. "Nothing he does surprises me, because almost everything he does is not about him. It's about his talents, his emotion and his effort to help others. This is a terrific thing that he's doing this summer and he'll accomplish so much for so many people."

"I'm passionate about raising awareness for the IDD community because I've seen Jacqueline struggle and thrive throughout her life," Besser said. "Yet she hasn't done this alone and I wanted to start Walk On America as a way to give back to the tireless nonprofits that support this underserved community that often times cannot speak for themselves."

Besser said he will bike roughly 90 percent of the way but will run some as well to put in perspective how quickly he is actually accomplishing the task on the bike.

His plan is to hit roughly 50 cities hosting either a basketball clinic, community event or a run.

The goal is to raise $1 million or more.

You can donate here.

