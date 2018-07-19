SPORTS
Duke basketball to appear in all-access show this fall

DURHAM, N.C. -- Duke's basketball team will be the subject of an all-access show.

The eight-episode series titled "Earn Everything" was announced Thursday by the school, and it will document the Blue Devils as they prepare for the 2018-19 season and will be released in the fall.

It will follow the players and coaches from their arrival on campus this summer, through next month's exhibition tour in Canada and into the preparations for the Champions Classic season opener against Kentucky in November.

The series will air on ESPN+, which will broadcast the three exhibition games in Canada.

Duke brought in the consensus No. 1 freshman class this season, led by forwards R.J. Barrett and Zion Williamson.
