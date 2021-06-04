Sports

Duke Basketball to introduce Jon Scheyer as next head coach in Friday press conference

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man tapped to take over Duke Basketball from head coach Mike Krzyzewski will speak Friday morning about his plans for the program.

Jon Scheyer is Coach K's right hand man on the bench. He is a former guard who helped Krzyzewski earn his fourth national title in 2010.

Now Scheyer is staring down his biggest challenge yet: taking over one of the premiere college basketball programs in the country from the coach who built it from scratch--a coach who is largely considered the greatest of all time.

Hear Scheyer's plans for his final season as associate head coach and the future of the program under his leadership during a live press conference at 11 a.m. You can watch that in the above video player.

On Thursday, Krzyzewski spoke publicly for the first time since the world learned this upcoming season would be his last.

He talked about how lucky he was and how opportunity and belief were the keys to his success.

Ultimately, he said he decided to retire because he and his wife decided it was time to do so. He said his decision was not based on his personal health or the changes happening in college basketball.

Krzyzewski's retirement announcement comes two months after his rival at the University of North Carolina, Roy Williams, announced his own retirement.

The pending departure of those two basketball giants leaves ACC Basketball and two of the top basketball programs in the country with questions about their future.
