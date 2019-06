Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts to a banner NBA Draft night for the Blue Devils

Emotional embrace between Zion and RJ #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/I2q4TGzX6E — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) June 21, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- They didn't win a national title. Rivals are quick to lob that grenade at Duke. They did, however, have three players chosen in the Top 10 of the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday.Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski didn't travel to New York, choosing to give his former players the full spotlight on a life-changing night."To have three guys drafted in the top 10 is crazy good," Krzyzewski said.That's an understatement.Having Zion Williamson chosen first overall (New Orleans), RJ Barrett third (NY Knicks) and Cam Reddish 10th (Atlanta) puts Duke with Florida as the only college programs to have three players selected in the Top 10 of a single draft."We knew Zion was going to go to New Orleans and he has a chance to start that franchise in another direction," Krzyzewski said.Coach K said Barrett was "built" for New York and Reddish should be a good fit for a team that's building.The trio of Blue Devils puts the Duke total up to 45 first-round selections in the modern draft era.Most all-time.Duke fans might like to trade all that for the 2019 national championship. The newly minted pros might not want to change a thing.