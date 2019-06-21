Sports

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts to a banner NBA Draft night for the Blue Devils

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- They didn't win a national title. Rivals are quick to lob that grenade at Duke. They did, however, have three players chosen in the Top 10 of the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday.

Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski didn't travel to New York, choosing to give his former players the full spotlight on a life-changing night.



"To have three guys drafted in the top 10 is crazy good," Krzyzewski said.



That's an understatement.

Having Zion Williamson chosen first overall (New Orleans), RJ Barrett third (NY Knicks) and Cam Reddish 10th (Atlanta) puts Duke with Florida as the only college programs to have three players selected in the Top 10 of a single draft.

"We knew Zion was going to go to New Orleans and he has a chance to start that franchise in another direction," Krzyzewski said.



Coach K said Barrett was "built" for New York and Reddish should be a good fit for a team that's building.

RELATED: Duke, UNC stars credit support systems for their success

The trio of Blue Devils puts the Duke total up to 45 first-round selections in the modern draft era.

Most all-time.

Duke fans might like to trade all that for the 2019 national championship. The newly minted pros might not want to change a thing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdurhamduke blue devilsnba draft
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man charged in cab driver's death also shot up Raleigh apartment
12-year-old boy dies after fall from rock wall at NC trampoline park
Revamped Raleigh shopping center could be next go-to spot
ICE confirms plans to arrest more than 2,040 undocumented family members
Raleigh family splits Cash 5 jackpot win worth over $750K
Police looking for man who targeted elderly in flat tire scheme
Not drafted but not giving up: Triangle players sign NBA free-agent deals
Show More
Raleigh dentist failed to pay overtime to employees, feds say
Fayetteville police arrest man charged with murder of young father
Video shows moment umbrella nearly strikes toddler
Researchers say younger generations growing 'phone horns' due to constant phone use
I-Team: FAA cracking down on drones flying near airports
More TOP STORIES News